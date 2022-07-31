An investigation is underway into the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed this afternoon.
Investigators spent hours combing for clues and trying to piece together the details of what happened exactly.
Crime tape had blocked the entrance to the Erlanger East Emergency room.
Police covered a silver car blocking the view after they said the 22-year-old man died from gunshot wounds.
A witness--who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation--described the scene. He said he was watching from the 3rd floor of the hospital.
"Somebody done brought up a kid that was shot somewhere else," he said.
Swarms of police arrived when the call came in around 4:15 this afternoon.
The man we spoke with said the driver of the vehicle was put into the back of a police car.
"The person that they took was young. He was younger than the person they shot," he said.
Investigators then took pictures and inspected the car-including the shattered passenger window-before removing the body.
Police said they have no idea where the man was shot but are investigating.
"They going to put it all together, so they can give the family members some peace," said the witness.
We reached out to investigators for more details on the man's identity.
Chattanooga Police are asking the public if anyone has any information on what happened to call 423-643-5100.