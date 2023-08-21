This week in Paul’s Pets, Paul Barys introduces you to Ziggy, a Pug-Chihuahua mix who is waiting for his forever home.
Ziggy is almost 2-years old and is described as playful, friendly goofball who’s never meet a stranger. Ziggy is also house broken and crate trained.
If you’re interested in adopting Ziggy or any of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
