Paul Barys is back this week with a beautiful cat that is up for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
Meet Velour, a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair, who begs for attention and loves “hunting” her toys.
Adoption fees at the Humane Educational Society are half off for the month of September, not including puppy adoptions.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!