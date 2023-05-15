This week in Paul’s Pets, meet Mia, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever, who is up for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
If you’re looking for an emotionally secure, mutually satisfying, low maintenance relationship, Mia is the dog for you! HES staff say she will sit at your feet, walk by your side, and be your devoted companion forever.
If you’re interested in adopting Mia or any of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
