This week in Paul's Pets, we introduce you to Mike, a hound mix who is looking for a forever home!
Mike is 3 years old and a social butterfly! He loves humans almost as much as he likes to play with other dogs. Mike is believed to be housebroken.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Adoptions are half-off the entire month of January, excluding puppy adoptions, during their Happy "Mew" Year Adoption Event.
