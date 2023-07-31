This week in Paul’s Pets, Paul Barys is back with not one, but two kittens available for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
Paul says Judas Priest and Metallica aren't brothers by blood, but are brothers from another mother.
These two adorable kittens are bound to bring endless joy, love, and mischief to your household.
If you’re interested in adopting any of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!