This week in Paul's Pets, Paul Barys introduces you to Cirque, an Anatolian-Shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
Cirque is a 1-year-old male who adores people and never meets a stranger. He enjoys playing with gentle dogs in playgroups and going for walks.
If you’re interested in adopting any of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!