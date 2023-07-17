This week in Paul's Pets, Paul Barys introduces you to Chimera, a gorgeous domestic shorthair cat who's available for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
Chimera is just over a year old and was a stray who was taken in by the shelter in June. Chimera is described as very sweet and super cuddly!
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
