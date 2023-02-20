A little lady who recently arrived at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga is in the spotlight for this week's Paul's Pets.
Brownie is a 2-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix who was surrendered just days before Valentine's Day due to her former owner's health.
Brownie has no behavioral issues, is used to kids who are at least 5-years old and is independent until she's ready to play. And if that wasn't enough to convince you, she is potty trained!
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!