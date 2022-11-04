McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is waiving adoption fees for all senior dogs and cats during the month of November to celebrate National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
MAC officials say, thanks to a generous donor, the senior pets at the shelter hope to find their new homes this month.
“Adopting a senior pet is one of the most rewarding things you can do. I, myself, have adopted a senior cat and he is one of the best cats I’ve ever owned. He came into our home knowing not to scratch up the furniture, used his litter box perfectly without any accidents, and found his comfy spot right away,” said MAC Director of Advancement, Lauren Mann. “We really hope that by waiving their adoption fees this month, we can get our senior pets adopted into loving homes where they can spend the rest of their golden years.”
Adopters are encouraged to come to the shelter to meet their new best friend. All animals available for adoption can be found on the MAC website.
Adoption fees typically range anywhere from $50 to $300 and include the animal being spayed/neutered, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, microchipped, de-wormed, and for dogs, heart-worm tested.
McKamey Animal Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday, from 12 to 6 PM, and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 AM to 4 PM. If you have any questions, you can call (423) 305-6500 or email adoptions@mckameyanimalcenter.org.
