A little lady who recently arrived at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga is in the spotlight for this week's Paul's Pets.
Ripley is a 3-year-old Retriever, Labrador / Terrier, Pit Bull mix.
This shy sweetheart is looking for a patient owner with a relaxed lifestyle who can help her come out of her shell.
And if that wasn't enough to convince you, she is potty trained!
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
St. Paw-trick's Adoption Event at HES is all March long! Spin the wheel for a chance to win a prize or even a free adoption.
