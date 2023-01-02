This week in Paul's Pets, we introduce you to Madeline, a Labrador Retriever who is looking for a forever home!
Madeline is 2-years old, plays well with other dogs and is believed to be housebroken.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Adoptions are half-off the entire month of January, excluding puppy adoptions, during their Happy "Mew" Year Adoption Event.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!