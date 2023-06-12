This week in Paul’s Pets, meet Kyah, an eight-year-old mutt who is up for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
If you’re looking for a relaxed lady who is still young at heart, Kyah is the perfect pooch.
Both house and crate trained, Kyah is ready to go home with her forever family.
If you’re interested in adopting Kyah or any of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
