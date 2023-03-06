This week in Paul’s Pets, we introduce you to Candy, a 10-year-old dog who’s waiting for a forever home.
Candy is a family gal who loves being around people, including children, but does not do well with cats or other small critters.
She's believed to be a Treeing Walker Coonhound.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
