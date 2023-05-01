This week in Paul’s Pets, we introduce you to Brooke, an 8-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix who is waiting for her forever home.
Brooke is a fun-loving gal looking for someone who loves quality time together and can keep up during play time. This young-at-heart adoptable pet needs to be the only dog in the household.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
