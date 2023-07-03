In this week's Paul's Pets, a pair of furry friends are up for adoption at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga.
Meet Nugget and Snickers, two kittens who are just over two months old, and who each have three legs.
Described as sweet but shy, both Nugget, a Domestic Shorthair, and Snickers, an American Shorthair, love to play and cuddle together.
If you’re interested in adopting one of Paul’s Pets, like Nugget or Snickers, you can visit HES Chattanooga at 4155 Randolph Circle, call 423-624-5302 or click here to learn more.
Be sure to check out Paul’s Pets every Monday on Local 3 News First at 4!