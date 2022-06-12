This week marks the one year anniversary for the local winner of an episode of the TV show Chopped that had three skilled chef's from across the country compete.
Chattanooga Chef Kenyatta Ashford has come a long way since he began his culinary journey. He said he struggled when he was furloughed from the Read House during the pandemic, but has been able to turn things around since then. After winning Chopped, he successfully got his restaurant Neutral Grounds located inside Proof Bar and Incubator off the ground, and now he plans to open his own place.
"Having a dream and being able to actualize that dream is a really beautiful thing," said Chef Ashford.
Since the Chopped episode aired, there have been several positive changes for his restaurant.
"A lot of things changed for us. It kind of helped put our restaurant on the map, helped give me a lot more exposure personally as a chef," he said.
The concept remains the same-a place where people can gather and be just that: neutral.
"Feed people of all backgrounds and make sure Neutral Grounds is a place of inclusivity," he said.
His food is infused with an Afro-Creole influence, and he said one of the popular food items is the West African Red-Red.
It's one of the dishes that he said will be on the menu when he opens his own brick and mortar establishment that will offer an upscale casual vibe.
"I am excited," said Chef Kenyatta Ashford with a smile.
He said the last day to grab food from Neutral Grounds at Proof Bar and Incubator will be Saturday June the 18th and he will be catering between now and when he opens his own place in the fall of 2023.