Saturday marks the anniversary of a very important weather event in the Tennessee Valley-the blizzard of 1993.
29 years ago, Kelle Daggett Perry and her mom Anna Daggett survived that catastrophic blizzard. With the temperatures going below freezing in the Chattanooga area, the two felt nostalgic.
"Oh my gosh, yesterday it was 70 degrees, and today we got 4 inches of snow which was exactly deja vu," said Kelle.
The blizzard had killed several people, and left thousands without power for weeks.
However, the Daggetts made it work without power, and said they even fed over 200 emergency service workers at their home in Chickamauga, Georgia.
"My mother is basically Laura Ingles and grew up cooking on a wood stove. That's how we were heating the house, and how mama was cooking for everyone," said Kelle.
They said they would cook constant meals throughout the entire day, almost in the dark.
"We had candles and oil lamps," said Anna.
They said they used other techniques to make it through...
"Just a layer of Walmart bags full of snow in the freezer," said Anna.
Their preparedness allowed them to help others further such as when they gave cold workers dry socks.
They said the most important thing is to be prepared because you never know when a blizzard will hit.
"The hope for other people would be that they have some type of contingency plan in place-always," said Kelle.