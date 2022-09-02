Local 3 News has been covering numerous issues against Sunset Memorial Gardens since 2013, according to our reports.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance told us over the last year, five complaints have been submitted.
The most recent complaint we have heard is people that lost their loved ones are seeing grave markers taking a long time to be placed.
"He always used to call me pumpkin," said Jacquelyn Arp, whose dad passed away last year.
She said she still hasn't gotten his grave marker from Sunset Memorial Gardens after calling and even going in person to ask.
"It makes me very frustrated. It's like a slap in the face honestly because you want him to be remembered," she said.
"(I filed a complaint) I did it through the Better Business Bureau," said Arp.
Mitch McClure said he also filed a complaint on August 10th, of this year but with District Attorney Steve Crump.
He said he then got his parent's marker last week after it was purchased in 1994- so about 28 years later.
"It is sad and it is disrespectful and not only my parents. There are hundreds and hundreds of people buried in that cemetery and it is disrespectful to them as well," said McClure.
Complaints ranged from unkempt grass, a collapsing roof, and now missing markers.
When we arrived the grass seemed to be cut, but some markers were missing.
Just a plastic marker standing in the place of where Arp's dad was laid to rest.
We called the owner of Sunset Memorial Gardens, Cecil Lawrence, and he refused to comment.
"My concern is that it will return to the state of disrepair as it has been," said McClure.
"I just want them to acknowledge what they did was wrong and just lay the stone already," said Arp.
The state has reached an agreement to oversee Sunset Memorial Gardens. Now it's up to them to figure out what the next steps might be.