UPDATE: Moon River organizers say the gates will reopen at approximately 4:30 PM. You can find the updated schedule here.
Moon River Music Festival ordered guests to evacuate due to weather Saturday afternoon.
The festival shared the postponement in a social media post a little after 3:00 PM.
Event organizers asked guests to evacuate Coolidge Park via the main entrance. It's unclear if or when performances may resume.
This is a developing story. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.