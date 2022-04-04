The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are teaming up to provide first responders tool to prioritize their mental health with presentations from Travis Howze.
First Responder Mental Wellness Advocate Travis Howze launched his “Post Traumatic Purpose” classes today in Chattanooga. His motivational message puts a spotlight on mental health- focusing on signs & symptoms affected personnel may be displaying and ways of coping with trauma. pic.twitter.com/tIAROxKm3H— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 4, 2022
Howze, an international motivational wellness educator, will be presenting his "Post Traumatic Purpose" class this month, April 4th through the 8th and April 18th through the 22nd. There will be two classes a day from 8 am and 1 pm.
The classes are held at the Training Center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway.
All current or retired first responders and their adult family members are welcome to attend.