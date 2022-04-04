EYE ON HEALTH: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are teaming up to provide first responders tool to prioritize their mental health with presentations from Travis Howze. 

Howze, an international motivational wellness educator, will be presenting his "Post Traumatic Purpose" class this month, April 4th through the 8th and April 18th through the 22nd. There will be two classes a day from 8 am and 1 pm.  

The classes are held at the Training Center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway.

All current or retired first responders and their adult family members are welcome to attend. 

