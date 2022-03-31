Officials with the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are coming together to offer local first responders mental health classes.
Operations Chief Rick Boatwright said it's crucial these resources are available to first responders.
"This one should really bring home and give our first responders what they need to manage any kind of stress they daily on the job," Boatwright said.
Travis Howze, an international speaker, author, and motivational wellness educator will present his 'Post Traumatic Purpose' class for local first responders.
Howze spent 14 years in the military and emergency services.
Boatwright said this event is available for local first responders and family members.
"We need to make it more open to where its more common to talk about these things," Boatwright said.
Two classes will be held each day from April 4-8 and April 18-22 at the Training Center on Amnicola Highway.