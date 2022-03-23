The historic McDonald Home is hosting its first family Easter event.
The McDonald Family Easter Event will be on Saturday, April 16th starting at 10 AM until 2:30 PM.
There will be a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, and an Easter Egg hunt with treats and prizes for children, however, child are excepted to provide the own basket for the hunt.
The Tennessee Association Vintage Baseball will play a game and the New Dismembered Tennesseans will be preforming.
McDonald farm also encourages families to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs.
All events and parking will be free.