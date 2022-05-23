A man spoke out Monday after seeing a person's dead body pulled out of Possum Creek in Soddy-Daisy over the weekend.
We are working on identifying the person who died, but the Hamilton County Sheriff's office has not released the details.
Brian Pendergrass said he saw the rescue crews pull a man out of the water.
Pendergrass said he was at a fishing tournament a little before 8pm when he and his friend were on a boat and heard the accident.
"We heard the noise, the bang, the loud people yelling and screaming, dogs barking and then we drove the boat over and everybody is already in the water," he said.
He took cellphone video and it showed rescue crews searching for the person underwater. Officials said they responded to a call of a vehicle with a person inside underwater at around 8pm.
"This is what happened on the scene, fire and rescue TWRA, the wrecker this is our boat and our friend Matt," he said as he showed Local 3 news the video.
It was taken around two hours before the person was found dead, he said.
"Everybody was working really hard to get him out. It was in such deep water to try to get him out," he said.
Crews worked until it got dark, trying to find the man and bring him to safety.
More cellphone video showed divers flashing a greenish yellow light searching the water near Pendergrass' boat.
Pendergrass and his friend said they helped the search too.
"(Matt) His boat is lower in the water so the sheriff officers were using it to get out of the water and take a break," he said.
He said the body was then found and he witnessed the entire thing.
"The rescued diver pulled him out first before they recovered the vehicle," he said. "They used a wrecker and a cable and once the divers got there they had to attach it and get it out," he said.
Once onshore, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said they tried to revive the person but they died.
"This whole thing is sad. We did all we could to try to help out but it's really sad to find something like that," said Pendergrass.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office said the body is at the medical examiner's office as they investigate.
We will give you information on why the car went underwater as soon as it's available.