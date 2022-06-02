A stunning rescue Wednesday saved a hiker from falling over the edge of a slope at Falling Water Falls. The heroic act was performed by the Soddy-Daisy Mayor's Nephew, Steve Nunley.
Nunley is the victim's lifelong friend and said he felt the hiker slipping through his fingers but held on for about 40 minutes until rescue crews arrived to help them. A few minutes longer, he said, and they might not have been able to make it.
"It was amazing how quickly he was able to fall from the trail down the switchback and then sort of roll an additional 8 feet closer towards the edge just from the fall," recalled Nunley.
Nunley and his friend are avid hikers, and Wednesday their hike almost turned into tragedy as his friend tripped and fell.
"He bounced and slid from the initial fall and was sliding upside down with his back against the rocks," said Nunley.
Nunley then sprang into action to save him.
"I dove on top of his legs and wrapped my arms around his lower legs and grabbed his shorts, but his shorts tore apart in my hands pretty quickly," said Nunley.
He said he used a crook of a pine tree to hold his friend. "While he was dangling upside down unconscious," he said and mentioned that he waited until his friend regained consciousness to get him to cooperate and latch on the branch with him.
"If it wasn't from that one branch where we could each place our foot on it for stability it would've been a hundred foot plus foot fall from there," said Nunley.
Steve said he was able to call 9-1-1, with barely enough cell reception.
Walden Ridge Emergency Service arrived first, then the Signal Mountain Fire Department along with young sea cadets and adult volunteers rushing to help.
"Both fire departments were there and the red bank fire department that stood by to run calls...We used all resources to this incident," said Captain Sam Guin with the Signal Mountain Fire Department. "We had roughly 45 people assisting in this effort."
He said they pulled the hiker out by rope and sheer manpower, saving his life.
"The inspiring part was seeing the dedication and the athleticism and the training of the rescue personnel," said Nunley.
Nunley said his friend sustained major injuries but is expected to survive.