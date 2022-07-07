The preliminary hearing for one of the three suspects charged in the McCallie Avenue mass shooting was held Thursday at the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Hamilton County Judge Lila Statom found there was probable cause against suspect Alexis Lewis on three counts and the case will now be headed to the grand jury.
"I do find that Mr. Lewis- there is probable cause to believe that he committed the offense of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm," said Judge Statom. "There is probable cause to believe that he is guilty of reckless homicide."
She ruled in favor of prosecutors and said there was enough evidence to suggest Lewis played a role in the mass shooting on June 5th that left three dead, and 14 others injured.
"He (Lewis) came there armed with a loaded weapon. And I think the evidence is very clear from that," she said.
Among the evidence shown in the courtroom were countless videos of the shooting. That included cellphone video sent by bystanders to authorities, surveillance video from the Walgreens and the liquor store nearby, and body camera footage of an officer trying to help several victims while also trying to clear the area.
Dr. Steven Cogswell, with the medical examiner's office, testified two of the victims-- Darian Hixson and Kevin Brown, died of gunshot wounds. He said 9mm caliber bullets were found in their bodies. Investigator Springer testified he believed the .380 shell casings by where Lewis was standing matched those bullets, but it did not. Homicide charges were dropped for Lewis because of it.
Cogswell also testified, the third victim, Myrakle Moss, had a probable cause of death of being run over and dragged by a car.
"She has skull fractures that are across the base of her skull, and multiple fractures including facial fractures and she's got multiple areas of abrasion in where she is being dragged across the asphalt," said Cogswell.
He said the traffic division of the Chattanooga Police is still investigating her death.
"It is very disturbing to the court and I assume anyone in this courtroom, and imagine that this is what is going on in our city," said Judge Statom.
The total bond for Lewis on the three counts is set at 250,000 dollars and if he should make bond Judge Statom ordered a GPS monitor for him with drug screens.
The other two suspects charged in the case are Rodney Harris and Garrian King, who have been indicted in federal court.