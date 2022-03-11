Man building tiny homes for homeless receives pushback from City of Chattanooga

The cost of living keeps rising, which leaves many people without stable housing.
A local man who thinks he's found a temporary solution is receiving pushback from the City of Chattanooga.
Officials said these structures are too dangerous, but for people experiencing homelessness like Jessica, it's a home.
"I've been homeless almost a year," Jessica said. "I lost my job when COVID first started so we got displaced from our trailer.
She and her husband are the new faces of homelessness. People who work but still can't afford a stable place to live.
Jessica said life got easier when they moved from a tent into a tiny home.
"We were constantly wet, constantly needing blankets, constantly cold, clothes being ruined, food being ruined to getting wet," Jessica said.
Their home is one of nine structures build by Josh Kapellusch.
He's in the process of starting the nonprofit organization Tiny Homes for the Unhoused People.
"This whole mission is about giving people a sense of hope and dignity and especially security for their belongings and being able to survive the winter when its raining, snowing and cold, you know, it's pretty harsh out here," Kapellusch said.
The homes are built out of recycled materials. Each structure is designed to fit in a space in the area city officials plan to use as a management homeless encampment.
Interim Communications Director Ellis Smith said they are not on board with tiny homes.
"We want to make sure we put them in safe structures and not unsafe structures, "Smith said. "Ultimately, the solution to homelessness is a home and we do have struggles on the supply of homes that people can afford and that's something that we're working really hard to address."
Chattanooga Fire Marshal William Matlock said these structures aren't a safe option.
"There's no way to verify that they're being built to any standard or that they meet any standard," Matlock said. "We're not able to control the placement of them so they could be put too close together if one were to catch on fire it would easily catch the other on fire."
Jessica couldn't disagree more.
"We were so cold and so wet," Jessica said. "I mean he [Kapellusch] didn't even know me and my husband then.
She believes tents are more flammable than these structures.
City officials said they are working on safer options such as a hotel to help the homeless.
Kapellusch said the city's progress has been slow and these homes are providing immediate shelter.
"Lead, follow or get out of the way and at this point, we're waiting for them to get out of the way because they haven't shown a lot of leadership," Kapellusch said. "These homes are not perfect but they are done and they are keeping people alive, safe, and at least warm."
For many people, these structures wouldn't be the ideal situation, but Jessica said it's a home that's giving her hope for a better future.
"I feel like we mean something to him [Josh]," Jessica said. "So many people drive past here and they want to honk their horns and yell about the trash but, Josh cared. It makes me feel like I'm important, I'm part of something."