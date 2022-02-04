The town of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has a new central space.
The fifth graders at Fairyland Elementary School hopped on a fire truck and rode from school to the new Mountain Center. It's been in the works longer than they've been alive.
"This is going to be the central point of our community going forward," Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett said.
Fairyland Elementary students helped with the celebration, leading the pledge of allegiance and raising the flag for the first time.
"It just took a long time for us to get the momentum to make it happen and also set aside the funds to make it happen," Bennett said.
The plan went through several different administrations with different agendas.
"Back of the back of this property was an old restaurant and it was converted into a city hall many years ago, dilapidated, rundown, it was time to make a change," Bennett said.
Fifteen years and $3.5 million later, Phase 1 is complete. It includes the Mountain Hall for council meetings and the fire and police department.
Phase 2 is next. It includes two buildings and a common area plaza.
"It will have hopefully a grocery store, a restaurant, ice cream, a place for ice cream, candy, that sort of thing," Bennett said.
Bennett said it will also help boost the economy on the mountain.
"It's going to be definitely a wonderful service to our community to bring back commercial to our downtown," Bennett said.
The grand opening for the entire community is this spring.