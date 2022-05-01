A community effort to make sure our environment is clean rallied together this weekend in Cleveland, Tennessee by removing a ton of tires from a dumpsite.
An affiliate of the nationwide non-profit organization "Keep America Beautiful" in Cleveland and Bradley County helped to make that possible.
On Saturday a group of volunteers cleaned over a thousand illegally dumped tires at the detention pond at the Cherokee Gateway dumpsite, organizers said.
"Our community mission is to improve and beautify our community," said Amanda Peels, the Executive Director for "Keep Cleveland & Bradley County Beautiful."
Those volunteers also included kids. "It was the Bradley Central High School JROTC program and I had five players and a coach from Walker Valley High School Football team," said Peels.
Elected officials Marsha McKenzie (City Council District 1), Milan Blake (Bradley County Commission District 3), and Ken Webb also joined the effort to remove the tires.
"Dangerous to the environment, and once we get into the summer with the mosquitoes they are just going to make the problem worse," said Webb, the Cleveland City Council at Large.
"Keep Cleveland & Bradley County Beautiful" and their volunteers said they have been trying to fix that problem for a while.
Peels said they have been cleaning up the detention pond off exit 20 since November.
"Even though it's not their responsibility, they didn't discard these tires illegally, but they care enough about our community to unify as a volunteer," said Peels.
She said they had around 21,000 dollars of funding to help cleanup efforts this year, and Saturday they used some of it.
"They've been taking on this responsibility here in Bradley County and have done a good job with it," said Webb.
