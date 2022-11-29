One in six people are food insecure in the areas serviced by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, and we are partnering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to raise money to feed out neighbors in need.
"Post COVID, during COVID, things were much more difficult to do, but the spirit of Chattanoogans and that generosity and that kindness really came through," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
2022 marks 38 years of the Share Your Christmas food drive in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
This is Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's second year being involved, and this year's need is even greater.
"Inflation has really had a disproportionate impact on the price of food and so the need is greater this year than it ever really has been," said Mayor Kelly.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's services stretch to North Georgia.
Dalton City Mayor David Pennington says it is something that has proved helpful as the need in the community increases.
"We came out of COVID and things were starting to get really good here and suddenly this inflation has hit, and Dalton is a working-class community and this inflation is hurting our families tremendously," said Mayor Pennington.
As Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis says, the same is true for citizens in Bradley County.
"I think we went from pandemic-type issues to now it’s more economic issues with the economy the way it is and inflation the way it is. That in itself is putting more people in positions of being in need of various things," said Mayor Davis.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says increasing prices are making it harder for people in the community to put food on the table.
"This year I'd say, again, more than any in the last couple decades, there's a lot of families who are struggling to make ends meet, and we may not realize in our abundance how many people immediately around us can't put a turkey on the table," said Mayor Wamp.
Some families are faced with the impossible choice of putting gas in the car or food on the table.
“Christmas is a very joyful time anyway you don't want anybody here going hungry," said Mayor Pennington.
"What more basic need is there than food? We can all have a lot of needs but the most basic need is food I think everyone will agree with that," said Mayor Davis.
In their time of need we have the opportunity to step in and help.
“I can't imagine given the legacy of this county I can't think of a better way to spend your money," said Mayor Wamp.
"Where in year's past the event might've seemed like a nice thing to do, the urgency this year is really pronounced," said Mayor Kelly.
You can donate by visiting any participating Food City, Walmart or Walmart Neighborhood market or by clicking this link.
Share Your Christmas is December 9th. We will be live from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Life Care Center of America in Cleveland and the First Baptist Church of Dalton.