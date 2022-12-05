With inflation at a 40-year high, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing their assistance. That’s why now, more than ever, your support is so important.
It’s been a busy year at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Higher prices for everything, especially groceries have forced more of our neighbors to seek help feeding their families. One in five people are using the food bank for the first time.
Dominique Brandt, the Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer said, “The statistics say 13% inflation, but it feels like even more. People are being squeezed between the gas pumps and the grocery store.”
Pandemic era aid from the government, manufacturers, and private individuals has declined recently. What hasn’t declined is the demand for food, and the need in our community.
Brandt said, “What we’re finding now is an increased need, because the resources are no longer there, and at the same time inflation is spiking.”
All this, combined with supply chain shortages, have created challenges like never before. Donations which were commonplace in the past, have dwindled, or disappeared.
Brandt said, “Forty three percent of our food is donated, and we’re seeing a record need, while our donations are down forty percent.”
The Food Bank serves twenty counties in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia, with much of the distribution handled via mobile deliveries. Gas prices are up considerably this year, resulting in a higher cost for the transportation of food.
Brandt said, “Gas prices are killing us. Gas prices are killing our partners. We’re dealing with these increases and higher expenses, so donations become central.”