Brad Wilcox, a Professor of Sociology at the University of Virginia and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, recently spoke at Lee University as part of the Influence, Faith and Reason symposium.
The symposium was held on October 7 and 8, welcoming Christian speakers and educators to discuss topics with students on campus.
Wilcox spoke to Julie Edwards about his symposium lecture and his upcoming book.
Wilcox holds a PhD in Sociology from Princeton University. His research was the focus of a documentary produced by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., the company that owns Local 3/WRCB. The 'Social Divide' documentary explores emotional and financial social ties, and the ways in which those ties are unequally distributed.
