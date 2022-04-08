A group of state and local officials toured a decades old psychiatric hospital in Chattanooga then announced their milestone plan to give it a make-over.
They said Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute needs an upgrade by either renovating or rebuilding elsewhere during the mental health crisis the country is facing.
By doing so, they said they are breaking down the barriers of the stigma surrounding mental health.
The facility was built in 1961, and needs change to better accommodate the needs of patients.
"I feel we are making progress that is going to make a meaningful chance and is going to impact the lives of people in 52 counties," said Representative Patsy Hazelwood.
"It really is a community thing where we are working together for the betterment and just trying to figure out how best to get the results that we need," said Speaker Cameron Sexton.
The new facility would have a 270 million dollar or less price tag that would be coming from state funding. The new amenities would include telehealth, larger spaces to hold more patients, to do assessments, bed capacity increasing from 165 to 200, and more.
"Many of our patients are committed with suicidality so we are constantly modifying this old building to make it safer,' said Mary Young the CEO of Moccasin Bend.
The upgrade comes as mental health issues spike in Hamilton County and across the country.
"When you look at the impact of the pandemic we saw a 45 percent increase in our state that y'all have been so aware of related to anxiety, depression, and substance use that has been reported," said Marie Williams, the Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health for the state.
Government officials are not only upgrading a new facility, but changing the way mental health is viewed and patients are cared for.
"Everybody needs some form of recovery, people have different issues, this shouldn't be something that divides people or puts a certain mark on them. It should just be something we as a state or as a body look at trying to help them ," said Speaker Sexton.
Williams said they don't have a set time frame for either renovating or rebuilding but they'd like to do it sooner rather than later. The leaders said their decision would depend on cost effectiveness and input from other officials, and the community.