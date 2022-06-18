In Chattanooga, before the official holiday, the Bethlehem Center hosted its 2nd annual Southside Juneteenth jubilee. Juneteenth is a celebration that recognizes the emancipation of African Americans during the civil war.
Organizers said the message is to bring communities together to celebrate freedom and support economic growth in the African American community.
"The point of Juneteenth is freedom. Now we finally got it right," said Kim Lloyd with Kim's Fish. She is one of the dozens of vendors who were at the event and people lined up in droves to participate.
The event celebrated freedom by showcasing the African American culture through handmade items such as pins and cards, specialty drinks, and of course food!
Some vendors like Kim's Fish even sold out.
"I love doing what I do and I put love into it,' she said.
The event brings in more business for African American small business owners. Organizers said this year they had twenty more vendors than last year, and doing this jubilee increases sales for them.
"Some of these organizations are really going to be able to thrive and grow because of the notoriety they are able to have by being seen," said Reginald Smith the Executive Director of the Bethlehem Center.
"This is the second year that I did it. It gives different people the opportunity to taste my fish, so now I have different cultures coming to see me,' said Lloyd.
One of the many people attending, Charles Moore, was grateful for being a part of the festivities. "I really like it. Pretty cool, great food, and great people."
However, at the heart of this jubilee is teaching the meaning of Juneteenth.
"Juneteenth is the day in which enslaved Africans of Galveston, Texas finally got the news of the emancipation proclamation,'' said Smith.
People such as Toya Moore not only acknowledged its significance, but had a personal tie to the holiday. "I am four generations away from slavery so this is personal to be able to celebrate this and to honor my ancestors," she said.
Arielle Hayes, who is Puerto-Rican, stopped by the celebration as well. "Representation matters, I think a lot of us come from African descent, and so it's very important to keep yourself knowledgeable. But also to support others," she said.
Some said there is still more work to be done, even though we have made strides towards equality. "We still got more to do. It's a start but we still got more to do,' said Lloyd.
They said they hope someday, there will be full equity and inclusion.