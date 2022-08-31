Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger's last county commission meeting was on Wednesday.
He was emotional and said he will miss this chapter of his life but is looking forward to the next.
"Well it's kind of bitter-sweet," he said. "Won't be seeing them (people he works with) as well, that's the part that is bitterness but overall excited and moving on."
Coppinger has served as the County Mayor for the last 11 years.
"You do reflect back and you think back on some things that you played a part in and the people that you worked with that made a lot of the things you envisioned come to reality," he said.
Some of the things he did was facilitate the change of Erlanger to a private non-profit, and navigated through the pandemic.
"To have some kind of compromise to be able to get through the situation without devastating our economy," Coppinger said.
His time in service was recognized by the state through a resolution.
The resolution stated that he attracted business to Hamilton County, handled finances well and advocated for public education.
Above all, those that know him said he handled his duties with diligence and integrity.
His long term friend Tennessee Representative Patsy Hazlewood handed him the resolution during the county commission meeting.
"We all should be so very grateful for really a life of public service," said Representative Hazlewood. "It is not just his time as Mayor, but before that his service as a firefighter and fire chief and on the county commission."
"It means a tremendous amount to me," said Coppinger.
He read his last proclamation at the meeting marking August 31st International Drug Awareness Day.
"I am kind of looking forward to stepping aside for a little while and enjoy the family," said Coppinger.
Weston Wamp will be sworn in as County Mayor tomorrow.