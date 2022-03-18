As local 3 news meteorologists predicted high winds for Friday night in the Chattanooga area, fallen trees on homes was a concern and one insurance agent warned about the importance of homeowners insurance.
"If you have a house with no insurance then when the tree falls on it you have to fix it," said Randall Jones with Randall Jones Insurance.
He said damages to your home could set you back thousands of dollars without homeowners insurance.
"I've got one customer that had a tree hit the roof. It was less than ten thousand dollars,' he said, "I have another customer- they had a monster tree that was blown down there and his repair bill was a hundred and seventy six thousand."
High winds increase the risk of trees wiping out a part of your home.
Rick Colson, the Director of city wide services, said Public Works had extra crews on standby Friday night to make sure roads were clear and they are always on the lookout for trees on the roadways.
"If it's not a well lit area, just someone running up on a tree and actually running into a tree that could cause a serious accident, or trees falling on the vehicles as you are going down the roads from the high winds,'' said Colston.
Aside from trees endangering your life and cars, if they destroy your home Jones said the best thing to do is call your insurance and get them to inspect the damage right away.
"Usually your insurance company has a hot line once a catastrophe is declared and you can call or go online and report that claim," he said. "If you have a big hole in the roof from a tree limb, part of your obligation is to mitigate the damage. If you can get someone to do it or you can put a tarp over it to keep the water out, that's great."
He said if you do not have homeowner's insurance-call an agent since it should be available to everyone who wants it. The rates can range from hundreds of dollars to a little over a thousand, but is worth the investment.