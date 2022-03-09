The Mayor of a North Alabama town is giving back to her community by giving away her paycheck in a 100 dollar gift card to those struggling due to the increase in prices.
Mayor Wendy Lassetter offered to give away her 100 dollar paycheck for the next six weeks, and inspired others to join her to help her fellow citizens, citing rising gas and food prices.
She said she would be giving away her 100 dollar paycheck every week on her payday, Wednesday, to help her beloved hometown.
"A heart just to serve our people, we are a small town, you know most everybody, and it's just hard to take to see the prices go on as high as they are," she said. "People have to choose between medicine or food."
The 100 dollar gift card will be for Foodland, after she saw the struggles of people inside grocery stores trying to make ends meet. She posted her call to action on Facebook Tuesday, to let the community know of this great need.
"Doing something about it, not complaining and just putting it into action. And it's taken off and our community is just wonderful," she said.
After her Facebook post, she said people from the community decided to donate gift cards left and right. So on Wednesday, she had the chance to not only just give away one gift card, but four for a total of 400 dollars.
She said she will be giving away as many as she can on that day for the next six weeks and hopefully beyond that.
"We are just taking names, you can call the IDER PD, the only qualification is just that you live in the IDER community, off the school district, because we wanna take care of our people and we hope this will encourage other towns to do so,' she said.
Her Facebook post stated you would need to provide your name, address and phone number for a Foodland gift card or gas card.
If you or someone you know is in need in that area you can call the Ider Police Department in Alabama at 256-657-5717.