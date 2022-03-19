A solemn remembrance on Saturday for the lynching of African-American Ed Johnson on Chattanooga's Walnut Street Bridge downtown was held by the Ed Johnson Project, the same people who erected a memorial for him last year. It was the first time a commemoration was held since the statues were showcased.
People of all races gathered to commemorate the life of Johnson who was unjustly lynched 116 years ago on March 19,1906 for allegedly raping a white woman.
Flowers were placed at Johnson's memorial at the commemoration, which stood next to his two attorneys Style Hutchins and Noah Parden who fought for his innocence.
Sisters Janice Baustic Gooden and Ruben Baustic Bard were born in Chattanooga in the 1940s and 1950s, left and returned to see this as a step toward change.
"To me it's significant that there is recognition because it was not talked about," said Gooden.
"It's been a long time coming, because we heard stories about everything from our parents when we were growing up, but the memorial seems to bring it to the front,'' said Bard.
"Each year we will gather, as we have in the past, to remember Ed Johnson, and his two attorneys Style Hutchins and Noah Parden," said Donivan Brown, the chair of the Ed Johnson Project.
The theme on Saturday was building bridges in a time of crisis, to make sure history is not repeated.
"It took folks from backgrounds to bring us here which suggests that there could be a story that we can write together about the past and the present," he said.
That story would be moving toward equality and justice.
"There has not been equality so first recognizing than acting," said Gooden.
"It's sad because of the occasion, but I am glad to know that it's a start," said Bard.
That commemoration wasn't the only event that honored him. There was a virtual event that took place before the commemoration that talked about racial trauma and inequality in the US.
It was moderated by Brown, and had speakers Dr. Catherine Meeks-Executive Director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, and Sheila Wise Rowe who is the author of the books "Healing Racial Trauma" and "Young, Gifted, and Black: A Journey of Lament and celebration."
To watch the discussion you can go to the Ed Johnson Project's Facebook Page.
Brown said Saturday was a good step in the right direction but more work needs to be done.