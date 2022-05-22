The flea market on highway 64 in Cleveland, Tennessee burned to the ground on Saturday.
People said they grew up going to it, and now what is left of it is burnt metal, wood, ashes and rubble from that massive fire. Officials said it is a total loss.
Drone video showed the Flea Market on Highway 64 in flames, heavy grey smoke billowing onto the surrounding areas.
Firefighters from Bradley, Polk, and nearby counties battled the massive blaze for hours.
The Bradley County Emergency Management Agency said the fire started around noon, and people were inside.
Everett Davis said he noticed the smoke pretty early on.
"I looked out. I saw the smoke and then we came outside and we realized that this end of it was on fire. And then within a few minutes it was unbelievable how fast it went up," said Davis.
The Bradley County EMA said the blaze grew bigger after fireworks and propane tanks exploded. Davis said he witnessed that firsthand.
"All of the fireworks that were stored in there started going, taking off, exploding above the trees and around. The firemen were having to dodge the fireworks," said Davis.
The Bradley County EMA spokesperson Adam Lewis said some firefighters had to be treated.
"Around ten firefighters who had been treated with heat exhaustion and they are doing well at this time," said Lewis.
Luckily, he said no one inside the flea market was injured.
"Thank God there wasn't a lot of people in there. Because as fast that went up that could have really ended in a severe tragedy," said Davis.
The Bradley County EMA spokesperson said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.