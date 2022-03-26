Besides graduation-it's the night that most high school students will remember forever, and that had many girls heading to Dunlap, Tennessee Saturday for a prom dress giveaway.
The owner of Dunlap Mercantile-who allowed organizers to rent the space- believed in making sure the girls are able to fulfil their dreams that will last a lifetime.
The event was called "Say Yes to the Prom Dress, and it welcomed dozens upon dozens of hopeful girls. They shuffled through prom dresses ranging in color and size throughout the day. The one thing the gowns had in common were all of them were free.
Some who went to the prom giveaway, traveled over an hour to pick out a perfect dress.
"It's my first time going to prom so I am excited," said 16-year-old Eddy Brown who found just what she was looking for.
When the girls pick the perfect dress, it's not just the way the dress looks, but the hope behind the dress that survives time.
"There is not really many people that just go out and get whatever prom dress they want because prom dresses are super expensive,' said Brown.
Prom might be out of reach if it weren't for the event that had collected more than 200 new and gently used prom dresses.
It also provided shoes, jewelry, and even offered free hair and makeup for the girls. They just had to sign up and schedule a date.
"A mother was explaining to me with tears in her eyes just how humbled she was that this was available. She honestly had no idea how she was going to get them a dress," said organizer Danielle Lee.
She considers prom night a milestone, and wants to help these young girls in this rite of passage.
"Everybody dreams of their prom, and when you finally get of age it's definitely a highlight for your high school years," she said.
"I got to come here, look around and find the perfect dress," said Brown with a smile.
Lee said they plan to have this event annually and they encourage girls to donate or re-donate their dresses.