Sunday for the first time ever, a "Hello, St. Elmo!" party featured adorable corgis, a street festival, and more as people celebrated the extension of St. Elmo's Riverwalk.
It began with a ribbon cutting ceremony, with hundreds of people gathered in the warm weather ready to enjoy each other's company and the milestone.
People of all ages played with many colored corgis who spawned different outfits, kids hopped on the Chattanooga Fire Department's truck, people watched dances, drank and partook in the festivities for hours.
"And under that (Hello, St. Elmo!) heading we have the corgi parade, the corgi parade has a lot of history in St. Elmo but "Hello, St. Elmo!" is something brand new," said the organizer Carly Lane.
The Corgi parade welcomed dozens of pet owners and 100 corgis, some of the dogs coming as far as Knoxville and Atlanta to walk among their fellow four-legged friends.
The organizer of the Corgi parade said it was cancelled for the last two years because of COVID, so pet-owners rejoiced to be able to participate once again.
"We thought we would bring them down. It's a pretty day," said pet-owner Sharon Dillard pointing to her two corgis Betsy and Higgins. "I don't know what we would do without them, it would be so lonely."
"I love corgis, they make me laugh, they are sweet, they are cuddly," said Rhee Lambert, owner of corgi Teeter-totter, who sported a small hat and a white shirt with beach images on it.
"Definitely a lot of joy and laughter," said Cindy Cordell, owner of Roxy, a beige corgi that wore sunglasses throughout the event.
In the middle of all the fun, Local 3 News spotted Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly who brought his own dog, Calvin.
"He is doing great, really enjoying himself, he is only part Corgi but as far as he is concerned he is all corgi,' said Mayor Kelly.
"I think it's manifest that people are ready to celebrate," said Lane.
"Thank you, you did a good job," said Dillard and her husband with a smile.
Lane said they can't open the St. Elmo river walk annually like they did this time, but they do expect the corgi parade to happen every year until further notice.