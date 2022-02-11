Hamilton County Schools has determined, after their investigation, that a Bible History elective course teacher did not instruct students 'how to torture a Jew'- it was merely taken out of context.
The East Hamilton Middle school teacher's attorney, Caldwell Huckabay said " (she was) Instructing her students on how actually to be very respectful to the Jewish faith tradition, and instructing them not to use the Jewish name for God out loud because that would be torturous for them."
Juniper, Russo the mother of the 13-year-old student who originally made a complaint to Hamilton County Schools, the Anti-Defamation league, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga voice shook as she responded to the news. "The school is basically taking this moment to protect one of their teachers by throwing my 13-year-old under the bus."
Hamilton County Schools said in part in a statement "We cannot conclude that the teacher intended to actually instruct her students about how to 'torture' a Jewish person, and none of the students interviewed who recalled the comment interpreted it negatively."
Russo said she had met with Hamilton County School administrators the day prior to the outcome of the investigation into the complaint.
"I feel angry, betrayed," she said, "the statements made today completely contradict everything that was spoken to me in a meeting with the school administration."
According to the Hamilton County School's statement, some students did not recall the comment, and others did not think it was meant to be offensive.
According to Attorney Huckabay, the 13 students interviewed provided enough evidence to the investigation to prove his client did nothing wrong. "They all recalled it as 'no she was being kind, she was telling us how not to be rude," he said.
"Regardless of what she intended the way my daughter heard it was upsetting to her," responded Russo. She said furthermore, the teacher had initially refused to meet with her when the incident arose.
"She was instructed by her superiors at the time not to do so," said Attorney Huckabay in regards to the requested meeting.
The East Hamilton Middle School teacher said in a statement in part, "I am personally offended by the statements that have been attributed to me and I unequivocally deny making them...I did not utter anti-Semitic remarks, nor refuse a parent/teacher meeting."
Aside from the anti-Semitic comment on February 2nd that was allegedly made, Russo said it was taught as a proselytizing course by the teacher. Russo mentioned incidents including videos shown to the class by the Bible Project which-according to their website- states "we create materials to elevate the Bible for all people and draw our eyes to its unified message."
In response Attorney Huckabay said, "She had no idea, we are sorry, the school system is sorry, won't happen again."
He said his client is open to meeting with the distraught mother, but claims they are waiting on her to give the go-ahead.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga also issued a statement and said "As we approach the Jewish Sabbath, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and its leadership will take time to review and reflect on the HCS statement made this afternoon so we can thoughtfully respond and reach out to all parties for open and honest conversation in the near future."
Hamilton County School said in their statement that their district's partner is forming a review committee to review course content and reference material as they continue to investigate the additional concerns.