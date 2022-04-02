Last year, the deadly Grove Street shooting in Chattanooga left several injured and killed two.
Saturday a balloon release was held at Forest Hill Cemetery for one of the victims.
Dozens of friends and family honored the late Keniqua Hughes at the cemetery, praying, singing and offering words to her grave.
They were celebrating what would have been her birthday, and held balloons ready to be released.
Her family would call her "Ken-Ken" and the young lady would have been 22 years old, a tragedy for those who remembered her.
"It's from the moment that I heard her heartbeat that my heart melted for Keniqua. I love her unconditionally, and she knew that and she felt the same way about me. So it's been hard moving on without her," said her mom Evette Hughes.
Ken-Ken was unjustly shot and killed on Grove Street last year. The incident left 7 women injured and two dead.
"Y'all shot her, and I know y'all it was so ridiculous for our family because she was my mentor," her grandmother Shawaena Brown said tearfully.
"The only good thing I can find positive in my niece's death is to boss up and become the best me that I can be," said Adrian Hilt, her aunt who considered Ken-Ken to be like her very own daughter.
Those who knew Ken-Ken said she was a beacon of light for others. She was full of hopes and dreams.
"She graduated with honors, I mean she followed a career, she did everything that was expected of her, and she still wound up here. It's just unfair," said her mom.
She said she chose balloons so they could be released into heaven for Ken-Ken to receive.
They said the suspects are still not found.
"We searching and we going to keep looking because we know you out there," said Brown.
If you have any information on what happened the night of the shooting on Grove Street, call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.