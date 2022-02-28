In Chattanooga at Calvary Chapel, a Question and Answer panel-led forum was held for republican Hamilton County mayoral candidates.
Hamilton County has had the same mayor since January 2011, Jim Coppinger, but soon a new mayor will be chosen that will impact residents' livelihoods. All of whom listened intently to the GOP candidates Sunday evening.
Businessman Matt Hullander, former congressional candidate Weston Wamp, and County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley took the stage, letting a packed house know where they stood on issues.
They were asked a range of topics including economic development, medical freedom, election integrity, their position on funding planned parenthood in Chattanooga, and education.
Wamp said as a public school parent and a former board member of the Tennessee Board of Regents, he is well equipped to handle education.
"You just learn a lot about what is broken in K-12, what the best practices are in terms of getting young people trained for careers, " said Wamp, " And it gives me real insight on day one to be ready to I think to address the biggest challenge that we have in this community which is that 60 percent of graduating seniors aren't ready to go to work and aren't ready to go to college."
He said those factors could lead to crime, among other detriments he is trying to prevent if he becomes County Mayor.
Smedley agrees post-secondary education, and a push for vocational trade schools is important but thinks the answer lies in targeting the younger students.
She wants them to be ready and will work with the superintendent to improve K-3 literacy.
"(If you don't focus on earlier education) They can't read, they can't do anything, and I know so many students that struggle with that and they continue to push through the system," said Smedley.
She also said teachers need better training and support . "Support teachers to help them keep control of their classrooms," said Smedley during the panel-led forum.
"There is a stigma of getting a four-year degree that has been part of the problem for a long, long time," said Hullander. He placed a bigger emphasis on trade schools as an alternative route, citing the great opportunities that could arise from those that chose to do it.
He also wants to create a liaison between the Mayor's office and the Hamilton County Board of Education.
He added that another huge focus of his was improving public safety, asking us to take our law enforcement officers into account.
All three candidates agreed with the need for better public safety.
They were also asked about election integrity. "It's a danger to undermine election integrity," said Wamp onstage. He said, however, there needs to be improvement on election security.
Smedely and Hullander both differed from him slightly when it came to undermining election integrity, but agreed election security needed to improve.
Smedley suggested training poll workers better, while Hullander made it a point to make sure the election process is thorough.
He said we need to make sure valid IDs are properly checked, and things are being done correctly.
The three GOP candidates were proponents of trade schools, not funding planned parenthood in Chattanooga, and they all admitted they would support each other if either one of them was elected.
"I am different than most people who run for office, I am not going to tell everyone what they want to hear sometimes. I ask voters to agree to disagree with me," said Wamp. "Coming at this not just as an entrepreneurial business perspective, but serving in higher education."
"A lot of folks have asked me what it is like being a woman running for County Mayor, possibly being the first woman to be the County Mayor. I am running on my merits not my gender. I have 8 years of government experience, and I have a track record, a very good track record," said Smedley.
"I am not a politician, I have never run for public office, I appreciate the way they handled the forum. I just tell it like it is, I am not as polished or as articulate as maybe my two opponents, but I think I resonate with the voters," said Hullander.
Anne Lowery works at Calvary Chapel with the Civic and Culture ministry, and helped organize the forum, asking some of the questions.
"We desire to educate, equip, and empower the church and any community members that come in to really understand their role as a citizen in these days where the culture we are seeing a huge shift come in," she told Local 3.
"We wanted to make sure that our church was able to hear first hand their (the candidates) responses, and their positions on things that really matter to us as a faith community."
The other candidates running for Hamilton County Mayor are Democrat Matt Adams and two independents: Richard Ford and David Tulis.
The primary election will be on May 3rd, and the general election will be on August 4th.