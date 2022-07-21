Friends and loved ones are remembering a Chattanooga native who was murdered in Chicago. According to police reports, her ex-husband traveled from his home in Georgia to kill her and then himself.
Many are mourning her loss and have shown an outpour of support for her online and in person. The 29 year old woman was a CSAS and UTC graduate here in Chattanooga. Her impact in this community was tremendous.
"It breaks my heart ..she was a delightful, hopeful, energetic advocate for women and we have lost that without her," said Donna McConnico with tears welling up in her eyes. She is the former boss of Sania Khan who worked at Signal Centers for three years as a case manager helping low income families.
Khan was also a talented photographer, taking wedding photos professionally, and even took photos for Signal Centers when she was working there from 2016-2018.
This was all before she was gunned down senselessly in her Chicago condo on Monday.
"Shock that someone could take such a wonderful life it's unthinkable that she is not here," McConnico.
Raheel Ahmed,36 killed Sania Khan and then turned the gun on himself- the two were going through a divorce.
Mcconnico said Khan wrote this to her coworkers in 2018, "Thanks goes to my tribe also known as lifelong friends and the Chattanooga community for taking a chance on this fresh out of college graduate who had no idea what the future would hold," said Mcconico as she was reading it out loud.
Her close friend Naty worked with her and sent us a statement saying:
"Sania is the most genuine person I’ve ever met. There was never a moment where you had to question what her intentions were or what she was thinking because she was so honest and authentic. She wasn’t scared to speak up for others and she was the strongest advocate, especially for her community of Desi-women and brown-women. I was constantly telling her how brave she is for reclaiming her life at the young age of 28. When she went viral on tiktok, she realized her calling was to be an advocate for brown women and showing that breaking generational trauma, abuse and healing is possible…and she was freaking doing it all at the same time. This girl was beyond courageous and she was about to move to Chattanooga this weekend to start a new chapter in her life - this was a chapter she was calling freedom. She was the most talented photographer. She could feel every person's emotions. She was so empathic. She would listen without judgement. She helped me in my darkest moments and would tell me how proud she is of me…and she meant it. That’s the difference between Sania and everyone else. She meant everything she said and it came from love. She just wanted to see everyone succeed around her and she was going to cheer you on. There’s not enough words to describe how special she is."
The tragedy leaving those who knew her heartbroken.
"I just want to say to anybody out there, if you are in danger don't think you are overreacting," said McConnico.
She said a vigil is planned for Khan this Sunday at CSAS.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help Khan's family pay for her funeral, coordinating transportation, and giving assistance to the family as they need it.
According to the Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga, Khan's funeral will be held there on Thursday.