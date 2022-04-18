The Hamilton County Health Department and Super Carniceria Loa are teaming up to administer free Pfizer vaccines and booster shots on April 22. You will not need an appointment to get your shot.
They will be offering free vaccinations to those who are immunocompromised ages 12 and older and second boosters for those ages 50 and older.
The event will be held at Super Carniceria Loa from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The Health Department asks that you call their hotline at 423-209-8383 for more information.