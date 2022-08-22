Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker put his name in front of a movement that would remove language in the state's constitution in order to prohibit slavery in all forms.
He told Local 3 News changing the wording of the slavery provision is long overdue.
The current wording of Article 1, Section 33 in the state's constitution is as follows:
"That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state."
A campaign called "Yes on 3" included leaders like former U.S. Senator Bob Corker from Tennessee and advocate Kathy Chambers who want to remove any exceptions and ban slavery in it's entirety.
It's a movement that has been six years in the making. We spoke with Senator Bo Watson who said he would be voting yes on the proposed amendment but did not want to comment further.
"I think 95 percent of the people in the state of Tennessee probably support it, and I hope the constitution is updated as a result," said Corker.
To update the constitution, the proposed amendment will be on the November ballot for people to vote on.
"Words matter. What is in our constitution matters. It is our values document so we need to get it (slavery wording) out of there," said Kathy Chambers.
The slavery provision would be changed to read, "that slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this state. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime."
The latter portion, according to lawmakers behind the movement, means people that are in prison have an opportunity to receive work training that they can get a release from. The Department of Corrections wanted to be sure folks who are in prison and want to access job training skills could still access them even if it's low pay. It ties into the involuntary servitude portion of the amendment.
"Reinforce the fact that slavery has no place at all in our state. It is something we can all agree on," said Chambers.
The amendment passed in the Tennessee General Assembly with bi-partisan support and four senators voted against it last year.
The ask from advocates is for people to vote yes on passing the amendment come November 8th.
"I know it means a lot to many citizens across our state and we are very glad to lend my name for the effort," said Corker.
"If it's something that didn't pass, then we are literally saying that no, we don't want to remove, completely remove, slavery and involuntary servitude," said Chambers.
This is part of a larger movement five states plus Tennessee have on the ballot- to remove the slavery wording out of the state's constitution.