A rise in flight prices may have an impact on your upcoming vacation plans.
Amber Dixon is the owner of Limitless Destinations.
She said people are eager to take vacations that may have been delayed due to the pandemic.
It may cost you more than anticipated. She said a combination of high demand and an increase in gas prices is trickling down to travelers.
"The demand is so high and the availability of flights is low," Dixon said.
She said it's best to book early and use various resources like the Hopper app, which is an app designed to find the best prices on hotels and flights.
It's also a good idea to remain flexible with your travel dates.
Regardless, Dixon suggests you keep a backup plan.
"If you don't have a refundable flight, travel insurance is also recommended to cover the flight, to cover the hotel, and to cover your activities," Dixon said.
You can learn more about resources available at Limitless Destinations' website.