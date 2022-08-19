A Dunlap Police Officer who has served the community for nearly four decades had a stroke-leaving him almost unable to speak.
His family said first responders he's worked with saved his life.
Dunlap Police Officer is a dad, grandad, and a motorcycle enthusiast who dedicated his life to serving others.
Tuesday morning his life changed as he was getting ready for his shift.
"He started realizing something was off," said his son Brighton Spain, "due to my dad's medical background and being in public safety for 37 years he quickly identified there was a problem."
His dad was experiencing a stroke. "(He) was able to call 9-1-1 himself although it was a struggle and very scary for him he was able to pull through,' said Brighton.
Thanks to the 9-1-1 call center and Lee's close relationship with them, first responders came to the rescue just in time.
"They quickly responded and did absolutely everything they could," said Brighton.
Then Lee was rushed to the hospital- a moment that was tough for his son. "I dropped everything I was doing and wanted to get to the hospital as quickly as I could," said Brighton.
His son looks up to his father and also became a Dunlap Police Officer himself. "(We are) very close," he said.
Lee inspired not only his son but everyone around him.
"He has seen all different sides being he has been a fireman and worked EMS and now law enforcement and he will go out of his way to help anyone," said Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips.
Lee's partner Officer Justin Hobbs with the Dunlap Police Department agreed with Phillips.
"If he (Lee) hears a medical call on the radio and they are just giving advice he would rather just get there and do what he can for somebody," said Officer Hobbs.
Lee has now made it out of the ICU and into a rehab facility, but his family is asking for financial help for a man that has helped countless others.
"If anybody wants to help out with unexpected medical bills although we don't have a dollar amount would help him out," said Brighton.
To help with Lee's medical bills click on this link.