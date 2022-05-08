A Lafayette teen that suffers from a serious medical condition affecting her blood cells, is left to wonder if she will have a second chance at life after going through so much already.
19-year-old Trinity Bell has a rare form of anemia, and her father Aaron Bell fears the family will not be able to afford her medical bills throughout her lifetime. They are currently asking for around 60,000 dollars which is the average number for people going the same thing, they said.
Aaron described his daughter as full of energy prior to the illness. “Very athletic, she was just go, go go,” he said. Trinity told Channel 3 that once she started feeling sick, there were some days she couldn’t get out of bed. “It wasn’t just physical, it was mental,” she said.
Aaron said the doctors couldn’t pinpoint what was wrong with her initially which made matters worse at the time. “So much uncertainty,” said Trinity.
The young girl was having blood transfusions every three weeks, and survived long enough to go to prom and her graduation. However, her dad worries that if he can’t pay her medical bills the memories he wants to continue to make with her like her wedding day might not be possible.
“I want to be able to one day yes, give her away to the right man,” he said with tears welling up in his eyes.
The family income will be cut in half when Trinity’s mom takes leave from work to care for her daughter.
"She's always going to be my baby. But to actually have to worry about bills on top of this, I don't get it,” said Aaron.
Financial help would cover the medical bills after Trinity’s upcoming chemotherapy, the bone marrow transplant, and eight months to a year of medical treatments along with whatever other costs the illness would bring. Trinity is scared to go through it, but her dad said she is strong minded.
"There is a lot of other sicknesses that can come along with it, and it's just all scary that why I say I dread it,” said Trinity. “(also) Going back to the hospital.”
The final hurdle of surviving her recovery would be from getting help from the community. The family has put together a string of fundraisers that go directly to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to help her to assist with transplant-related expenses throughout Trinity’s lifetime.
The next fundraising event for COTA for Team Trinity will be on Saturday May 21 in downtown Chickamauga. You can also go to this link to donate.